YouTube tests adding podcasts to ‘Create’ button alongside other new podcast tools & analytics

It’s been clear for some time that YouTube has its sights set on podcasts, and the company is taking a considerable step in that direction, as a new test offers a soft launch for a suite of podcasting tools on YouTube.

As highlighted by Podnews, YouTube quietly launched its latest “feature experiment” last week with an aim at testing out new tools for podcasts. The new tools that YouTube is testing out encompass pretty much everything a creator would need to roll out podcasts on the platform, from uploading to showing analytical data.

YouTube explains that those in the test will see the option to upload a podcast under the “create” button, which currently shows options for uploading a video, creating a text post, or starting a livestream.

Next, creators would also see podcasts under a new “Podcasts tab” in the content menu. Existing playlists will also be able to be set as podcasts using a new option in the three-dots menu.

Finally, YouTube Studio would also be able to show podcast analytics, at least on desktop. These analytics include performance, audience numbers, and revenue insights.

To make it easier for creators to distribute their podcasts on YouTube, we’re running an experiment that allows you to create a podcast or set an existing playlist as a podcast within Studio. If you’re a creator in the experiment, you’ll be able to 1) upload a podcast by selecting Create > New podcast 2) view all your podcasts in the Content menu under a new Podcasts tab & 3) mark existing playlists as podcasts by selecting three dot menu > Set as podcast. You’ll also be able to measure your podcasts in analytics, where you’ll see a set of tabs with performance, audience and revenue insights for each podcast show.

YouTube says that a “small number” of creators will see these changes, but only on desktop.

YouTube’s podcast ambitions were first hinted at in 2021 when a report detailed some of the company’s plans. Leaked slides also detailed what was in store. Through 2022, YouTube added a dedicated page for podcasts, later releasing a guide with best practices for podcasting on YouTube.

More on YouTube:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: