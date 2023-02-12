YouTube TV subscribers will get a discount on NFL Sunday Ticket, access launches September 10

NFL Sunday Ticket is coming to YouTube and YouTube TV with the 2023 season, and ahead of that launch, it’s been confirmed there will be “special offers” for TV subscribers, as well as the first date the package will be available.

On a page advertising the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV, Google has confirmed that YouTube TV subscribers will be eligible for “special offers” on the package (h/t CordCuttersNews).

Coming this fall. Sign up for emails now to get updates and special offers for NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube TV members are eligible for NFL Sunday Ticket special offers in the spring.

Further down on the page, YouTube explains that YouTube TV subscribers can “save more” on NFL Sunday Ticket versus those buying the service standalone via YouTube Primetime Channels.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available standalone, or save more with a YouTube TV membership.

It’s still unknown how much Sunday Ticket will cost, but it’s been estimated to run around $300 per season. It’s also unclear how much of a difference in cost there will be between the two pricing tiers, but this certainly sounds like a nice perk for users already subscribed to YouTube TV.

The page further confirms that NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube will launch access on September 10, 2023. This doesn’t come as a surprise, given the regular season is scheduled to begin on September 7, but it’s the first we’ve heard of an availability date

The 2023 regular season begins on September 7, 2023 and access to NFL Sunday Ticket begins on September 10, 2023.

YouTube TV is also currently offering a two-week free trial for new subscribers, as well as $10 off the first month.

