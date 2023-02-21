Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from $599, Yale Assure SL Smart Lock $100 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by the first notable discount of the year on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 at $599. That’s alongside a $100 price cut on the Assistant-enabled Yale Assure SL Smart Lock and iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 sees first notable discount of the year

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi 128GB for $599 in multiple styles. Down from the usual $700 price tag, this is delivering the first notable discount of the year at $101 off. We last saw it go up for grabs for less over the holiday shopping season in early December, with this being the best discount in three months. The savings also carry over to the elevated 256GB capacity at $700, which is down from its usual $780 going rate for the first time this year. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8 arrives centered around an 11-inch dynamic LCD display and comes powered by the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Backed 256GB of storage, a microSD card slot lets you expand the memory pool up to 1TB to complement the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and DeX integration. Dive into our first impressions hands-on coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

Complementing today’s sale, Amazon is making it a bit more affordable to save on a first party accessory. The Book Cover Keyboard normally sells for $140, but has already been marked down to $85. Now if you bundle it with the Tab S8, you’ll lock-in an extra $15 in savings that delivers a 50% price cut to $70 alongside the improved typing experience. Just add the keyboard to your cart alongside the Samsung tablet for the extra savings to automatically apply.

Yale Assure Lock SL sports Assistant and touchscreen keypad control

Amazon is now offering the Yale Assure Lock SL Smart Deadbolt for $199. Down from its usual $299 going rate, you’re looking at $100 in savings and the first discount in several months. It clocks in at $50 below our previous mention while matching the all-time low for the first time in months. Though in any case, this is a rare all-around price cut. Outfitting the front door with smart home control, the Yale Assure Lock SL features quite a few different ways to unlock. There’s notably a touchscreen design that offers a manual way to punch in codes, which is joined by all of the smart features. HomeKit and Assistant support are two easy headliners, but there’s also compatibility with the companion smartphone app, too. All of which let you ditch traditional keys from the equation. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount hits $25

Amazon currently offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Car Mount for $25. Normally fetching $35, you’re looking at the third-best price to date at just under 30% off. It comes within $1 of the all-time low last set back in the summer of 2022 and is within cents of the Black Friday mention. As the latest version of iOttie’s popular car mount, this model sports a refreshed One Touch system for keeping your phone locked in place. Its cup holder design lets you position a variety of smartphone sizes in your ride’s center console, arriving what support for everything from the smallest Android handset to more flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra. It comes complete with a magnetic cord organizer and can be rotated horizontally for various viewing angles.

