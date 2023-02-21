Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 tipped to arrive earlier than its predecessor yet again

Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip for Android smartphones is off to a great start, but the next generation is also in development, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 may arrive ahead of the usual schedule.

According to Digital Chat Station, Qualcomm will release the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 “a bit earlier” compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

While there’s nothing specific here, we can reason that this likely means the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 would see its debut in October 2023 or very early November, up from the late November 2022 reveal of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. That launch was also ahead of the established schedule, with Qualcomm having previously revealed its flagship chips in December ahead of new devices launching in the New Year.

An October launch would put Gen 3’s debut in the same time frame as Google’s Pixel launch, where the company is expected to debut Tensor G3 alongside the Pixel 8 series.

Digital Chat Station adds that we could see the first Gen 3 smartphones before the end of the year as well. With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the OnePlus 11 was among the first to launch, with its debut in China in the first week of January.

Details about Qualcomm’s next flagship are unclear at this point, but it’s likely that the chip will come with further speed improvements, as well as the new Snapdragon X75 modem that the company announced last week.

