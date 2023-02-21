Vivo X Fold 2 tipped to be the first foldable with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, bigger battery too

The foldable market is heating up in 2023, and as new options debut, it’s supposedly Vivo who will be first to launch a foldable with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in its X Fold 2.

The first Vivo X Fold debuted last April with a strong offer across the board. It had a huge 8.3-inch display on the inside, a waterdrop hinge to lessen the display crease, and a large battery too. Now, we’re hearing new details about its successor, the Vivo X Fold 2.

According to Digital Chat Station, the Vivo X Fold 2 will pack a handful of upgrades.

As expected, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from the first generation will be replaced by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. That’s not especially surprising, but it would mean Vivo would be the first to launch that chip in a foldable, as Samsung likely won’t debut its own 2023 lineup until August, whereas we could see Vivo’s launch in a month or two. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has proven to be a killer chip thus far, with meaningful performance upgrades and stellar battery life as we saw in the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Beyond that, the Vivo X Fold 2 may also deliver a bigger battery, coming in at 4,800 mAh. That’s up 200 mAh from the original Fold, and among the highest capacities in a device of this style today. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, for comparison, has a mere 4,400 mAh battery. Google’s Pixel Fold is also expected to pack a battery in this same range, as we reported yesterday.

Surely outclassing Google’s phone, though, is Vivo’s alleged use of 120W fast charging, which would also be new ground broken for foldables.

More on Foldables:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: