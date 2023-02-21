Mobvoi’s possible TicWatch Pro 5 shows up in FCC listings with Snapdragon W5+

Following a long silence, Mobvoi is finally showing a little life with the apparent FCC registration of it’s next smartwatch, which could be the TicWatch Pro 5.

Last year, Mobvoi started teasing its next smartwatch, which was confirmed to use the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1. That teaser showed off a few important features, such as Wear OS as the main operating system and a “long duration battery.” On paper, this watch was set to be an exciting new wearable.

Seven months later, we’re starting to see concrete signs that Mobvoi is looking to move forward with the production of its next smartwatch (via DroidLife). According to FCC listings, the official model number is WH12088, seen throughout various documents. The reigning thought indicates this might be the TicWatch Pro 5 since Chinese OEMs tend to skip the “4” in generational advances. This adds additional weight to the recent leaks we’ve seen of the device.

Within the FCC application, there are several renderings that show the Mobvoi watch’s dimensions, with the supposed TicWatch Pro 5 spanning about 47.8mm in diameter. The profile comes in at 12.4mm thick. For reference, the Pixel Watch is 12.3mm thick. Much of the information looks to be redacted, though the design in these renderings is spot-on when compared to what we’ve seen in leaked images.

In harmony with what Mobvoi teased, the newest watch is set to have a 611mAh battery. For a wearable, that’s massive. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which touts several days of power, comes in at 590mAh, just under what the TicWatch Pro 5 may offer. On top of that, the device will run RMDB.220901.000A, which points to Android 11 and Wear OS 3. Running on a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, Mobvoi’s next wearable is looking really good.

So far, everything seems to be adding up from what we expected, only it’s taken a little bit of extra time. Either way, these specs are something to be excited about, as the TicWatch Pro 5 might beat out the current Wear OS king of battery, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

