New ‘flagship’ TicWatch with Wear OS, premium design, and ‘long duration battery’ teased

Following the Montblanc Summit 3, the next Wear OS device to arrive might be a “flagship” TicWatch from Mobvoi.

An email to at least one customer on Reddit from Mobvoi looking for reviewers/testers says a new TicWatch is “about to be released.” It would join the Pixel Watch this fall and the Galaxy Watch 5 before that. Five “main features” are touted:

Long duration battery

NFC payment is compatible with Google Pay.

IP68 waterproof, GPS, speaker and microphone

New IHB/AFiB detection and fatigue assessment

Improved premium design, flagship model

Of note, the first and last points are bolded. Mobvoi’s current Wear OS flagship is the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra with Snapdragon Wear 4100, 1GB of RAM, and 577mAh battery that touts 72 hours in “Smart Mode.”

The presence of Google Pay NFC payments points to Wear OS, while IP68, GPS, and speaker/microphone are core specs of any modern wearable. The Pro 3 Ultra already offers irregular heartbeat/atrial fibrillation and stress detection, but today’s email suggests there are improvements.

Lastly, “improved premium design” somewhat implies that Mobvoi will just iterate on the existing look that all TicWatch Pro models have so far stuck to. Two side buttons and no rotating crown has been the norm for physical navigation, while the Pro has historically been a large watch.

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: