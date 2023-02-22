Deals: Google Pixel 7 Pro 256GB lands at new low of $186 off, Fitbit Versa 4 $180, Chromebooks, more

It’s Wednesday, and like always, we have three notable discounts now live as we’re halfway through the week. Leading the way is a new all-time low on Google’s 256GB Pixel 7 Pro at $186 off. Those looking for the latest wearable from Fitbit are also in luck, with a discount on the recent Versa 4 at $180 being joined by Acer’s Chromebook Spin 314 landing at a $290 low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s 256GB Pixel 7 Pro falls to new Amazon all-time low at $186 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $813 in the Obsidian colorway. Down from $999, you’re looking at a nearly 20% discount as well as a new all-time low. It sits below our previous $849 mentions as well as the Black Friday price, and is the best we’ve ever seen.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

Fitbit’s new Versa 4 smartwatch tracks SpO2, heart rate, sleep, and more at $180

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch for $180 in three different styles. Not only is this down from the usual $230 going rate, but also on sale for one of the very first times since launching last fall. It arrives with $50 in savings to help you reignite those New Years’ fitness resolutions which have likely started to taper off, and comes within $30 of the all-time low from back on Black Friday.

Delivering one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, the new Versa 4 arrives with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistance rating. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new Google features as well in our launch coverage.

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 314 lands at $290 low

Amazon now offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 for $290. Normally fetching $380, you’re looking at only the third notable discount since launching last summer. It arrives with $90 in savings attached in order to match the all-time low last set for the only time back on Black Friday. Packing Chrome OS into a folding 2-in-1 form-factor, the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 comes powered by an Intel Pentium Silver processor which drives the 14-inch touchscreen design.

It comes outfitted with 128GB of storage as well as 4GB of RAM to complement the Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, HDMI output, and USB-C slot. It’ll be just as capable for casual web browsing from the couch as it will be for taking notes all day in class or handling emails at the office thanks to 10-hour battery life, too. We also just took a hands-on look at what to expect from the Ryzen version, which should offer a better idea of how the form-factor stacks up.

