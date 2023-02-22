Leaked images show off the first Android clone of the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island [Gallery]

It was only a matter of time, but it seems one Android manufacturer is just about ready to debut its clone of the iPhone 14’s Dynamic Island feature, with an upcoming Realme device adding the feature.

When it released the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max last year, Apple turned a lot of heads by introducing “Dynamic Island,” a new design feature that took advantage of the new hole-punch design on the company’s latest smartphones. The floating “island” would change based on the user’s needs, showing information such as calls, timers, and music controls in a new layer to the software experience.

It was a clever idea, and it was inevitable that some Android manufacturers would copy it in due time. Within weeks, Realme had made its intention of cloning the feature clear, and now it seems that is right around the corner.

Realme’s Madhav Sheth briefly posted to Twitter an image of a Realme C-Series device that used the “Mini-Capsule,” a feature that looks essentially identical to Apple’s Dynamic Island. Like on iPhone, the floating UI element shows up at the top of the display and utilizes a black interface to hide the camera cutouts. In this specific demo, the feature was seen showing charging status.

Sheth quickly deleted the images from his account, but in the time since @OnLeaks (via SmartPrix) posted an animation showing the “Mini-Capsule” in action, once again showing charging status. The animation (seen below) looks remarkably similar to Apple’s take on the feature, but it’s unclear if Realme intends to do anything more with it.

Realme is, notably, a brand underneath Oppo’s umbrella, which could point to future devices from Oppo and OnePlus adopting similar functionality.

