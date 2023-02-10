Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition launches w/ Snapdragon 695, 108MP camera, more

Damien Wilde

- Feb. 10th 2023 1:08 am PT

0 Comments

After leaking just a few weeks ago, the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition has now officially launched in India.

There are tons of smartphone-brand partnerships that have littered the market over the past few years, but this actually the first time that Coca-Cola has worked with a brand on a device. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition is a revamped version of the mid-range Android device with tweaks to accommodate the soft drink maker branding.

As for the specifications, the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G-capable processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a micro SD card. The battery weighs in at a sizeable 5,000mAh with 33W wired charging which provides 50% battery in just 30 minutes.

The rear camera system relies heavily on a 108-megapixel main sensor which is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. If you’re an avid selfie taker, the punch-hole notch is home to a 16-megapixel sensor. While not a flagship-level camera system, it should suffice for most situations with lots of enhanced features available within the default camera application.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Deluxe Edition
Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition

Emblazoned the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition is the classic “Coca-Cola” text logo with the iconic red and white logo with a black border stripe separating the camera system. Red accenting is also present around the dual camera rings, while the flat side bezels are matte black. There’s even an etched Coca-Cola logo on the side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Overall, it’s a clean fusion of the world’s biggest soft drink and a Realme device such as this. These tweaks are being sold as “Coke Design” but it’s tasteful.

That’s not where the collaboration ends. The device comes pre-loaded with Realme UI 4.0 based upon Android 13. Almost all areas of this third-party skin are dipped in Coca-Cola theming. Most of the default icons are beverage-themed with unique drink bubble wallpapers also included. You’ll also be pleased to hear that the classic Coca-Cola ringtone is present alongside more fizz and bubble-style ringtones.

Sadly, the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition is only available in India direct from Realme.com and Flipkart. It’s priced at ₹20,999 or around $255. For hardcore Coca-Cola fans this might be a collectors edition that you simply cannot get hold of all too easily.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Realme

Realme

About the Author

Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro