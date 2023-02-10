Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition launches w/ Snapdragon 695, 108MP camera, more

After leaking just a few weeks ago, the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition has now officially launched in India.

There are tons of smartphone-brand partnerships that have littered the market over the past few years, but this actually the first time that Coca-Cola has worked with a brand on a device. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition is a revamped version of the mid-range Android device with tweaks to accommodate the soft drink maker branding.

As for the specifications, the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G-capable processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a micro SD card. The battery weighs in at a sizeable 5,000mAh with 33W wired charging which provides 50% battery in just 30 minutes.

The rear camera system relies heavily on a 108-megapixel main sensor which is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. If you’re an avid selfie taker, the punch-hole notch is home to a 16-megapixel sensor. While not a flagship-level camera system, it should suffice for most situations with lots of enhanced features available within the default camera application.

Emblazoned the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition is the classic “Coca-Cola” text logo with the iconic red and white logo with a black border stripe separating the camera system. Red accenting is also present around the dual camera rings, while the flat side bezels are matte black. There’s even an etched Coca-Cola logo on the side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Overall, it’s a clean fusion of the world’s biggest soft drink and a Realme device such as this. These tweaks are being sold as “Coke Design” but it’s tasteful.

That’s not where the collaboration ends. The device comes pre-loaded with Realme UI 4.0 based upon Android 13. Almost all areas of this third-party skin are dipped in Coca-Cola theming. Most of the default icons are beverage-themed with unique drink bubble wallpapers also included. You’ll also be pleased to hear that the classic Coca-Cola ringtone is present alongside more fizz and bubble-style ringtones.

Sadly, the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition is only available in India direct from Realme.com and Flipkart. It’s priced at ₹20,999 or around $255. For hardcore Coca-Cola fans this might be a collectors edition that you simply cannot get hold of all too easily.

