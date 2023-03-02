[Update: Fixed] Fitbit is partially down again, crashing on iPhones

For the third time in just over a month, the Fitbit app is down again today, with sleep stats and some other data not showing for many users, as well as just outright crashing on iPhones.

Update: As of 12:35pm ET, Fitbit tells us that this outage and crashing issue on iPhones should be fixed.

If you opened the Fitbit app this morning to check on sleep stats or your Readiness score, you might have run into problems seeing that data. That’s because, yet again, the Fitbit app is experiencing a partial outage.

This time around, at least as of 10:45 a.m. EST, basic sync appears to be working on the Fitbit app. This includes your steps and Zone Minutes, but you won’t be able to see sleep data and some other bits of tracked data. It’s nowhere near as severe as the outages we saw earlier in February, where device sync was completely broken for hours on end.

The bigger problem this morning appears to be with the Fitbit app on iPhones. For many users, the Fitbit app is immediately crashing on iPhone before any data can be synced or even viewed. There are dozens of reports of this across Reddit, Twitter, and DownDetector.

Just after 11am ET, Fitbit finally acknowledged the problem publically. The company previously was only offering generic troubleshooting steps to affected users.

We're aware of an issue affecting the Fitbit app for some iOS users and are currently investigating. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience! — Fitbit Support (@FitbitSupport) March 2, 2023

Some users have found that turning off mobile data and Wi-Fi before opening the app prevents the crashing behavior, and turning those connections back on after the app has loaded up seems to leave it open long enough to sync data.

