[Update: Fixed] Fitbit is partially down again, crashing on iPhones

Ben Schoon

- Mar. 2nd 2023 7:52 am PT

fitbit sense 2 and pixel watch
1 Comment

For the third time in just over a month, the Fitbit app is down again today, with sleep stats and some other data not showing for many users, as well as just outright crashing on iPhones.

Update: As of 12:35pm ET, Fitbit tells us that this outage and crashing issue on iPhones should be fixed.

If you opened the Fitbit app this morning to check on sleep stats or your Readiness score, you might have run into problems seeing that data. That’s because, yet again, the Fitbit app is experiencing a partial outage.

This time around, at least as of 10:45 a.m. EST, basic sync appears to be working on the Fitbit app. This includes your steps and Zone Minutes, but you won’t be able to see sleep data and some other bits of tracked data. It’s nowhere near as severe as the outages we saw earlier in February, where device sync was completely broken for hours on end.

Related: Are you sticking with Fitbit following recent feature removals and outages? [Poll]

The bigger problem this morning appears to be with the Fitbit app on iPhones. For many users, the Fitbit app is immediately crashing on iPhone before any data can be synced or even viewed. There are dozens of reports of this across Reddit, Twitter, and DownDetector.

Just after 11am ET, Fitbit finally acknowledged the problem publically. The company previously was only offering generic troubleshooting steps to affected users.

Some users have found that turning off mobile data and Wi-Fi before opening the app prevents the crashing behavior, and turning those connections back on after the app has loaded up seems to leave it open long enough to sync data.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Fitbit

Fitbit

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.