Android 15’s dessert is apparently ‘Vanilla Ice Cream’

It’s the sweetest part of each year’s Android release — the dessert for 2024’s Android 15 is set to be “Vanilla Ice Cream.”

Android has had a long tradition of naming each of its major releases after desserts, continuing down the alphabet. From the days of Android Cupcake in 2009 through Android Pie in 2018, Google often had fun publicizing these dessert names and including them as part of the version name.

This changed with Android 10, which had the difficult letter of “Q” and was ultimately given a simple numeral. Internally, though, Google has continued to refer to each release with a dessert name, including Android 10’s “Queen’s Cake.”

Later this year, Google will release Android 14, which we’ve long known to use “Upside Down Cake” as its dessert code name. For 2024 and the presumed release of Android 15, it looks like Google has already staked out a dessert for the letter V, as spotted by teamb58 and shared by Mishaal Rahman.

In a series of code changes, we see that Android’s “Tradefed” (or “Trade Federation”) testing framework has been updated with a new version that makes direct reference to Android 15’s “Vanilla Ice Cream” code name.

Of course, the code name typically doesn’t tell us much about what to expect from a particular Android release. That being the case, we’ll likely still have quite a bit of waiting to do to see what Android 15 Vanilla Ice Cream has in store for us. In the meantime, we’re only just beginning to get a taste of Android 14’s Upside Down Cake, the first preview for which was released less than a month ago.

