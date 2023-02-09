Here’s everything new in Android 14 Developer Preview 1 [Gallery]

Android 14 Developer Preview 1 is rolling out today to start this year’s preview cycle ahead of an expected Q3 launch.
Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 14 Developer Preview 1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 13 screenshots appear on the left and DP1 at the right.
Expect 5 more releases before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones. If you want to quickly install the Android 14 Developer Preview 1 on your compatible Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.
Updating…
DP1 preps ‘Apps installed in the background’ list
‘Passwords’ and ‘Autofill service’ merged into ‘Default autofill service’
1: Android 13 | 2: Android 14
Health Connect in Security & privacy > Privacy
Separate Bluetooth & Wi-Fi reset option
Elevated ‘Allow guest to use phone’ toggle
1-2: Android 13 | 3: Android 14
Dual-SIM can now automatically switch mobile data to the best option
DP1 preps ‘Cloned Apps’ to easily duplicate apps
Screen time in Battery usage stats
Taskbar adds text labels to app icons
Security & privacy drops dropdown menus
1: Android 13 | 2-3: Android 14
Battery saver UI tweaks
- You now choose between “Basic” and “Extreme Battery Saver,” with everything now on one page, including Adaptive Battery.
1: Android 13 | 2-3: Android 14
Battery usage dropdown menu
- Instead of an inline dropdown, Battery usage now makes use of a menu to switch between “Breakdown by apps” and “Breakdown by system.”
1: Android 13 | 2-3: Android 14
Fast Pair in Connection preferences
- This also made an appearance during last year’s preview cycle
UpsideDownCake (UDC)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.