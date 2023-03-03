Months later, Android 13 still hasn’t rolled out to many OnePlus 10 Pro owners

It’s been six months since Android 13 debuted on Pixel phones, and OnePlus wasn’t too far behind the curve with the update hitting OnePlus 10 Pro just weeks later. But, apparently, the update didn’t actually roll out to everyone, with many still waiting.

OnePlus launched Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro in a stable update on September 21, 2022. At the time, OnePlus said the update would first be sent to users who participated in beta programs, saying that other buyers would get the update “gradually” over time.

As highlighted by Android Authority, that “gradual push” has gone on a whole lot longer than anyone expected.

A thread on OnePlus’ forums recently detailed a timeline of what’s going on, and surfaced many examples of OnePlus 10 Pro owners who never received the Android 13/OxygenOS 13 update on their devices.

The core of the issue seems to be around an erratic release schedule from OnePlus. Just days after OxygenOS 13 was first made available, OnePlus issued a new OxygenOS 12 update, and those who updated never saw OxygenOS 13 available. OnePlus has since released several more updates to OxygenOS, but with inconsistent availability. Some owners are on the latest software, while others are stuck on releases from months ago with wildly outdated security patches.

OnePlus has so far been relatively quiet on this matter, which leaves OnePlus 10 Pro owners in the dark. At one point, OnePlus shared that there are effectively two paths for users, with Android 13 available, or the choice to stay on Android 12. That was explained as follows:

This is indeed normal. The OOS13 launch is an incremental push, and during this period, the team will continue to push OOS12 builds to the members. This is done so we can ensure the system security and user experience of the devices of people who are still using OOS12.

Still, this “answer” doesn’t really clear up the situation, as many OnePlus 10 Pro owners are still on outdated software without a clear path forward. This also seems to be happening with other OnePlus devices as well, with the 10 Pro just being one of the more prominent examples.

One solution would be to sideload the desired update, but that’s not a choice that users should have to make, especially when OnePlus has been promising improvements on the speed of updates.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: