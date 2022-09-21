OxygenOS 13 stable update w/ Android 13 now rolling out for OnePlus 10 Pro

After a series of Open Betas, the stable OxygenOS 13 update based upon Android 13 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Another divisive update, OxygenOS 13 bears an uncanny resemblance to ColorOS 13 often found on Oppo devices. The rollout was confirmed in a dedicated announcement post on the official OnePlus Forums alongside a substantial changelog. What’s interesting is that this update comes just a few days after Oppo pushed its own Android 13 update to the Find X5 series.

A large number of the “Aquamorphic Design” changes alter the visual elements that OxygenOS has become synonymous with – if you fell in love with the lightweight skin, then Android 13 is one of the biggest shifts since the launch of OnePlus.

Kudos needs to be given as the Chinese brand is one of the few to push a stable Android 13 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro ahead of the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, and more. If you want a rundown of the changes, be sure to check out our full deep dive and comparison directly to ColorOS on the OnePlus 10 Pro and Oppo Find X5 Pro below:

OxygenOS 13 for OnePlus 10 Pro changelog

[Aquamorphic Design] Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort. Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements. [Efficiency] Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connection and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connection and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting. Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device. [Seamless interconnection]Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience. [Personalization] Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations. Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available. [Security & privacy] Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy. Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files. [Health & Digital wellbeing]Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features. [Performance optimization] Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience. Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing. [Gaming experience]Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro is currently rolling out for those that have already enrolled on the OxygenOS 13 Beta, with a wider rollout expected in the coming weeks. Three versions are available for European, North American, and Indian users with firmware builds noted below:

NA : NE2215_11.C.19

: NE2215_11.C.19 EU : NE2213_11.C.19

: NE2213_11.C.19 IN: NE2211_11.C.19

If you want to install Android 13 on your own OnePlus 10 Pro, you may be able to update using the Oxygen Updater application over the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for the OTA files there.

