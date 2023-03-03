YouTube Music provides update on Listening Room beta

The YouTube Music team opened and then quickly closed applications for a “Listening Room” beta program in January, and provided a brief update today.

Listening Room provides early access to new YouTube Music features, concepts, and an opportunity to leave feedback via a Discord group that includes the product team. The application process involved filling out a lengthy form that asked about listening habits and other media consumption patterns, including podcasts and audiobooks.

You had to agree to use YouTube Music as your primary streaming service for a year with a free Music Premium subscription, not publicize any in-development features, and provide regular feedback. At the time, the form said those accepted would be “contacted in February 2023 with next steps.”

YouTube stopped accepting submissions after approximately 24 hours “due to an overwhelming response.”

In an email today — from ytm-listeningroom@google.com — to those that applied and didn’t get in, the team reiterates that it “received an unexpected, huge volume of applications, and unfortunately, we’re only able to support a small number of people in this group.”

“We won’t be able to invite you into the YouTube Music Listening Room this round.”

Today’s update leaves open the possibility of future rounds.

