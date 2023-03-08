Deals: Motorola Edge/+ 5G smartphones from $350, Anker power strips, Bose ANC headphones, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a pair of price cuts on Motorola Edge/+ 5G smartphones from $350. Then go check out these Anker power strips which fuel your gear from $12, as well as the popular Bose ANC Headphones 700 which start at $279. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on Motorola Edge/+ 5G smartphones at Amazon starting from $350

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Motorola Edge+ 2022 5G Smartphone for $460. Originally selling for $1,000, this has more recently been going in the $700 range and now lands at the second-best price to date. This is $40 under our previous mention from the beginning of the year and comes within $20 of the all-time low. Everything for the Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with 3 years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too.

A slightly newer addition to the Motorola Android stable, the Edge 2022 smartphone arrives at a more affordable price point. Cutting down the price to $350, this handset is a bit more affordable than the lead deal but does come with some trade-offs. While it does share a 144Hz display, Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity as the flagship above, this lower-end model steps down to 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Even so, if you’re looking to save every penny possible, those downgrades might be worth the added cash. Especially with the discount from the usual $600 going rate, which now lands at the all-time low for only the third time.

Anker’s latest power strips with USB-C and GaN tech from $12

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting an assortment of its power strips, all of which start at $12. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker GaNPrime 65W USB-C Power Strip at $49. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings while landing at an all-time low. This is $3 under our previous mention for comparison, and the first time we’ve seen it drop this low in months.

Anker’s GanPrime Power Strip arrives with a compact build that is perfectly suited for a streamlined nightstand or tagging along when traveling. It sports a single full AC outlet, which is then supplemented by an array of ports on the other side geared towards refueling your everyday carry. The entire package can dish out 65W of power, be it from either of the dual USB-C slots or the USB-A port that rounds out the package alongside a 3-foot extension cord.

Bose Headphones 700 fall as low as $279 with ANC in tow

Amazon now offers the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $329. Typically fetching $379 these days, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while delivering the best price of the year. It’s the first markdown since back over the holiday shopping season, which clocked in at the all-time low of $269 for a limited time over Black Friday. Bose Headphones 700 deliver one of the best distraction-free listening experiences on the market with 11 levels of active noise cancellation at the center of the experience. Alongside 20-hour battery life, you’ll have the option of both Bluetooth and wired listening to round out the package with onboard Alexa and Assistant control. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

If you don’t mind going the refurbished route, there’s also the option to go pick up the Bose Headphones 700 direct from the official Bose eBay storefront. Marked down by an extra $60, you can bring home the same noise cancelling experience as above for $279. We took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program a few years back, and were pretty impressed by how good of a value you actually get. Which of course is only made better by the added savings that total up to $100 off.

