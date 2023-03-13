Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might finally be dust-resistant, Flip 5 also gets new hinge

Ben Schoon

- Mar. 13th 2023 12:00 pm PT

samsung galaxy z fold 4 and flip 4
0 Comments

Foldable hardware has been improving with each new generation, but dust and water prove difficult for everyone attempting these form factors. Samsung has made progress, but with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, it seems the company is finally going to rate its device for dust resistance.

The original Galaxy Fold lacked both water and dust resistance, which quickly led to issues as early users found bits of debris making their way into the hinge and then poking up on the display panel itself. Samsung improved how dust was handled with the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2, which utilized small brushes to keep dust from getting into the hinge. Then, on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung figured out water resistance, offering up protection similar to traditional smartphones.

But Samsung’s foldables technically were still not officially dust-resistant, or at least not rated that way.

According to tipster @chunvn8888, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may finally carry a dust resistance rating, or at least Samsung is considering the addition. This apparently comes from the new hinge which leaves no gap between the two halves of the foldable when it is closed up.

Also interesting is that it’s claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will also have the same new hinge as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, leading to a “gap-less” design and a lighter overall device. The Fold 5 will supposedly be between 9-12g lighter than the Fold 4.

