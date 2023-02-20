Galaxy Z Flip 5 rumored to have a bigger outer display than the Oppo Find N2 Flip

As the foldable market finally gets some real competition, Samsung is apparently set for some major revisions to its 2023 lineup. According to one new rumor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will see a big upgrade to its outer cover display.

Despite hearing quite a few rumors at of late about the Galaxy Z Fold 5, we haven’t heard much about its more popular sibling, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. But, apparently, that lack of news doesn’t mean the phone will be lacking in terms of upgrades.

Ice Universe says that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will see a major upgrade to its outer cover display, with it set to be larger than the cover display on the new Oppo Find N2 Flip.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 3.26-inch display on its cover, which takes up roughly half of the outer portion of the phone. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a mere 1.9-inch display on the outside, which makes it much harder to read messages or get anything done.

But according to Ice, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will not only match Oppo, but outdo the company with an even larger cover display. The exact size remains to be seen, as is how this will change the design of the phone. Starting with the Flip 3, Samsung settled into a slick two-tone design for the Flip series which has resulted in some delightful looks, especially using the brand’s “Bespoke” customizer.

Of course, we hope that with this new real estate, Samsung will make the cover display much more useful. Despite the much larger panel on Oppo’s phone, the company opted to lock it down to just a handful of widgets and limited functionality, making it really no more useful than the much smaller display on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

But Samsung has shown before that it’s willing to let users claw back some control over that experience, so we’re hopeful that the Flip 5 will deliver.

What else will the Galaxy Z Flip 5 bring to the table? At this point, we don’t know, but we’d hope to see the same upgraded hinge as the Fold 5, as well as perhaps some camera and battery improvements.

