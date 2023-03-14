Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a set to launch in June according to leaked retail listing

Google has major smartphone launches just around the corner, with announcements expected at I/O in May. Now, it sounds like the Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a release date will be in June, as some other details have also come to light.

The Google Pixel Fold is set to launch in mid-June of this year, leaked retail listings viewed by 9to5Google reveal. The listings also specifically call the product “Google Pixel Fold,” as expected.

The Pixel 7a as well as a new blue variant of Pixel Buds A-Series would also release on the same date.

That’s well ahead of schedule compared to Google’s I/O launches in 2022, where the Pixel 6a arrived in July after being announced at the annual conference. A June release date would certainly keep the Pixel Fold’s internals relevant for longer, given the device is set to use the Tensor G2 chipset found in last year’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The retail listings also indicate Pixel Fold will be available in two colors, a “Carbon” color that’s surely a shade of black or grey, as well as “Porcelain” which is likely white. We’ve also heard that Google is planning official cases for the Fold in “Haze Midtone,” “Porcelain,” and “Sky” color options.

And finally, it appears that the Pixel Fold will be available solely in a 256GB storage variant, or at least that’s the smallest option available based on the retail listings. We also spotted a 512GB variant, but only in the “Carbon” colorway.

As for the Pixel 7a, the listings show “Carbon,” “Cotton”, and “Arctic Blue” colors. Roland Quandt of WinFuture also mentioned a possible “Jade” color coming, but we’re not seeing that option. We are, however, seeing “Jade” as a case color alongside “Arctic Blue,” “Carbon,” and “Cotton White.” The listings show 128GB of storage as the only option, which would be on par for previous A-series launches.

