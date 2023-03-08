These blurry subway photos may offer the latest Pixel Fold leak [Gallery]

Google phones have literally been spotted on planes, trains, and automobiles ahead of their official unveiling. The latest example of this are blurry shots of what’s possibly a Pixel Fold, thus making this the first live leak.

A Redditor yesterday said they saw the Pixel Fold on a New York City subway, and took four shots. The first three images are quite blurry, though the best one in the set lines up with a folded device that’s being held in landscape orientation with the hinge facing the sky.

In the bottom-right corner, we can make out the curve of the screen. Up top, we can roughly see the outer display’s edge and then a metallic/reflective hinge. This appears to be the black model, with previous leak renders showing lighter and darker variants.

The fourth shot shows the screen in full, though the top edge is covered and we don’t see the front-facing camera, which should be at the right in the pictures. In-person, the bezels are said to be rather thin.

Credit: u/onetaketeo

Besides these shots, the Redditor says they saw the camera bump/bar, which is the most distinctive aspect of modern Pixel phones.

If this is actually a Pixel Fold leak, this is the second time — at least — that an unreleased Google phone has been spotted on a subway. The Pixel 4 made an appearance on the London Underground, as well as an airplane in 2019. Meanwhile, there was the time a Pixel 3 XL was left in the back of a taxi.

