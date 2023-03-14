Waze adding EV charging stations to navigation with crowdsourced station info

Waze is finally making navigation with electric vehicles much more accessible. The Google-owned company is adding EV charging station locations and data to its map database, allowing users to plug in faster and easier.

For an app that has stayed ahead of the curve on a lot of features, it’s taken a while for Waze to adopt a feature that allows users to locate electric vehicle charging stations with ease. Google Maps has had a similar feature for more than a year, with stations only becoming more and more widespread.

Today, Waze officially announced that EV charging station locations will now be available during and prior to setting a route. Stations can be searched for and navigated to, or users can add a stop by pressing the new EV icon in the app.

When searching for an EV charging station in Waze, each location will come with a set of details about its compatible vehicles and plug types. Waze will also allow drivers to set their vehicle and plug type in the app so only relevant stations are shown throughout or prior to a drive.

One of the major benefits that Waze will see throughout the EV charging station feature’s life is the crowdsourced foundation, as it relies on other drivers and map editors to update each station with current information. For instance, if a station adds a new set of chargers that now make it relevant to your vehicle, it won’t take long for the page in Waze to reflect that.

Waze has stated that its new EV charging station feature will start rolling out globally over the “coming weeks.”

