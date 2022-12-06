Waze gets Android Automotive app, coming to more cars in 2023

Abner Li

- Dec. 6th 2022 12:37 am PT

Apps & Updates
0 Comments

Google is fulfilling a common request of Android Automotive owners today with the launch of a dedicated Waze app, though availability will be limited until next year.

Until today, Google Maps has been the navigation experience on “cars with Google built-in.” The Waze app for Android Automotive provides “real-time routing, navigation and alerts, plus settings, preferences and saved places” on a “bigger, bolder navigation display right at eye level without using their phone.”

When you drive, you can experience safer and more convenient journeys while eliminating the hassle of using a smartphone. You no longer require a USB cable to connect or a phone dock to keep your device in place.

Waze for Android Automotive is being announced in partnership with Renault. As such, initial availability is limited to the “new Renault Austral Hybrid and Renault Megane E-Tech electric vehicles in Europe.”

That said, Waze said today it is “looking forward to bringing this excellent driving experience to more users across the globe in 2023.” Owners of those two cars can download “Waze for OpenR link either directly from Google Play in their Renault vehicle or from their My Renault mobile app.”

Once availability expands, owners of the Polestar 2, Volvo, and any other Android Automotive vehicle should be able to download from the Play Store.

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief.