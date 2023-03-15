Galaxy A34 5G launches in selected global regions for £349

Alongside the Galaxy A54 5G, Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A34 5G in a limited selection of global regions.

The perfect alternative to the A54, sadly, the Galaxy A34 5G will not go on sale in North America but is set to be made available in Europe and some other global regions.

A large 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate is at the heart of the Galaxy A34. This is an upgrade over the 90Hz rated display found on its predecessor while retaining the dewdrop notch rather than a punch-hole. Samsung has upped the peak brightness to 1,200-nits, while an in-display fingerprint scanner provides biometric security for the budget handset.

The internal components are a minor step down over the A54, as the Galaxy A34 5G packs the MediaTek 1080 processor. This processor is paired with 6/8GB RAM with 128/256GB internal storage that offers microSD expandable storage up to 1TB. A 5,000mAh battery is also included and can be topped up at 25W speeds. Other notables include IP67 water- and dust-resistance ratings, which is impressive given the pricing.

At the rear of the Galaxy A33 5G, it comes with a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 5-megapixel macro shooter. The selfie camera is rated at 13 megapixels.

One UI 5.1 ships atop Android 13 with many of the functions and features that launched alongside the Galaxy S23 series. Like the Galaxy A54 5G, the A34 5G is eligible for four full OS upgrades and a further year of security patches, giving a grand total of five years of overall software support.

You’ll be able to pick up the Galaxy A34 5G in selected regions direct at Samsung.com priced at £349/£399 from late-March in graphite, silver, lime and violet.

