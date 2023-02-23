Samsung’s midrange Exynos 1380 puts a larger focus on AI

Andrew Romero

- Feb. 23rd 2023 7:50 am PT

exynos 1380
0 Comments

Samsung’s midrange devices are generally seen as some of the better phones on the market, partially due to what Samsung hides inside. To keep that going, Samsung is ready to equip the net generation of midrange devices with its newest chip, the Exynos 1380.

The Exynos 1380 brings to the table a couple of minor improvements on the overall performance.. The chip follows the 5 nm EUV process and comes with 4 Cortex-A78 and 4 Cortex-A55 cores. To pair, the 1380 incorporates an Arm Mali-G68 MP5 GPU and an AI engine that goes a little further.

According to Samsung, the new AI engine can handle more advanced language recognition specifically for voice assistants. The broader AI capabilities also expand into image recognition, enhancing the SoC’s ability to identify and process images and details. This comes as Samsung focuses more on AI-processed images.

Interestingly enough, the Exynos 1380 from Samsung can also support a camera of up to 200MP – quite the jump in megapixel count for midrange devices. With that, it can also support 4K at 30fps and utilizes USF 3.1 storage for quick saving and recall.

exynos 1380 galaxy a34

As a successor to the Exynos 1280, the Exynos 1380 is meant to be a midrange chip, likely used in upcoming A series devices. Last year, the Galaxy A33 found itself with the Exynos 1280, so it would be easy to assume that the upcoming Galaxy A34 would see Samsung’s newest SoC, though some regions may see the Dimensity MT6877V. The Galaxy A34 is set to come with 6Gb of RAM and 256GB expandable storage, according to the latest leaks.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Samsung Exynos

Samsung Exynos

About the Author

Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch