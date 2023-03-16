Pixel 7a leaks continue with prototype available on eBay

Google’s upcoming midrange phone thoroughly leaked in recent days, and a Pixel 7a prototype has now appeared on eBay for the wild price of $2,550 (at the moment).

Multiples of what the phone will actually cost at launch, we get four additional Pixel 7a pictures. The back side features Google’s telltale prototype indicators with a line pattern and symbol in lieu of the “G” logo.

We get a clear look at the bottom edge with the USB-C port flanked by two pill-shaped cutouts for the speaker and microphone.

The phone does not turn on and cannot be used, but we do get the “Fastboot Mode” screen revealing that it’s an EVT1.0. This Pixel 7a is using 8GB of Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage from SKHynix. On the barcode screen, there’s an SKU of GHL1X.

Google Pixel 7a prototype. It does NOT start. It goes only into fastboot mode. Device is in excellent cosmetic condition. Maybe someone can make it work and own a very collectible device ahead of it’s launch. Note that SIM tray is missing.

This Pixel 7a is following in the footsteps of a Pixel 7 prototype last year (which was early by four to five months).

