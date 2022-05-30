Google Pixel 7 prototype shows up online with textured metal frame [Gallery]

Google I/O surprised us all with a first official look at the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and now we’re getting more thanks to an early prototype of the Pixel 7 showing up on eBay.

An eBay listing popped up today for someone selling what is claimed to be a prototype of the Pixel 7. Shortly after publishing this article, around 1:30pm ET, the listing had been taken down.

The device is shown in its black “Obsidian” model, complete with a glossy glass back and the new metal camera bar that Google previously showed off. The device also has a logo that’s consistent, but updated, from past Google prototypes.

Since Google already showed off the design of the Pixel 7 officially, this eBay listing doesn’t tell us too much extra, though it does confirm that the Pixel 7 will lose the matte black frame of the Pixel 6 (which we loved) in exchange for a textured metal frame. We can also see the mmWave antenna window that previously appeared in CAD leaks.

Somewhat hilariously, we can also see the Pixel 7 Pro in the reflection, with its distinctive camera bar taking the pictures of this phone.

The listing went on to mention that the phone was already running Android 13 and “pixel apps in development stage.”

The only other tidbit from this leak is a quick look at the storage; we can see that the Pixel 7 will have 128GB of storage, as was the prediction.

Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be releasing this fall. Pixel 7 specs will include a second-generation Tensor chipset. This updated design will come in the “Obsidian” color we’re seeing here as well as being sold in “Lemongrass” and “Snow.”

More on Pixel 7:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: