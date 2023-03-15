Rumored pricing for Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a falls in line with expectations

Yesterday saw more details of Google’s upcoming Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a surface, and now there’s more to pick at, with pricing details that fall well within expectations.

Looking first at the Pixel 7a, Google’s budget phone continues on a legacy of affordable devices that, especially in the Tensor era, fit into a very specific price point. The Pixel 6a was a killer option for $449, and even more so during its various discounts over the past few months.

With the existence of the Pixel 7 at $599, Google doesn’t have much wiggle room for the Pixel 7a’s price, which is why a rumor from Yogesh Brar, a fairly reliable tipster, makes perfect sense. According to Brar, the Pixel 7a will cost between $450 and $500.

Further, Brar’s tweet mentions that the Pixel Fold will hit a price point somewhere between $1,300 and $1,500. That’s down from the $1,799 price we heard back in November of last year, but right in line with a price point we reported Google was aiming for with previous versions of the device. It might make sense for Google to split the difference on pricing, but it’s hard to know for sure. In any case, that $200 range is well within reason, and considerably more affordable than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold series.

Interestingly, Brar does somewhat dispute the timelines we heard yesterday. A retail leak suggested that the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold would be available in mid-June of this year, but Brar claims the 7a won’t hit the global market until at least July (Q3). This could point to Google launching the device first in the US and select other markets before expanding later on. The same has been mentioned previously about the Pixel Fold, and Brar backs that up saying it will be launched in “select regions.”

