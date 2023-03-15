Google Pixel 7a and Nothing Ear (2) show up at Bluetooth SIG

Ahead of the two devices’ upcoming launches, the Google Pixel 7a and Nothing Ear (2) have gotten approval from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG).

In recent weeks, leaks and rumors about Google’s next mid-range phone, the Pixel 7a, have been significantly ramping up. Thanks to a retailer leak, we know what colors the phone will come in at launch, along with a likely June release window. Meanwhile, we’ve previously reported that the Pixel 7a will offer a significant camera upgrade over the Pixel 6a and should be Google’s first mid-range phone to offer Qi charging.

With the launch moving ever closer, Google has begun filing the necessary regulatory paperwork for the Pixel 7a to be released. At the end of last month, the phone’s FCC paperwork surfaced, and we’re now more certain of that previous filing referring to the Pixel 7a rather than the upcoming foldable.

Today, the Pixel 7a has arrived for approval from the Bluetooth SIG, the organization that regulates which devices are permitted to use Bluetooth connectivity. As usual, the details shared in the listing are few, but one slightly noteworthy tidbit is that the Pixel 7a has been certified for Bluetooth 5.3, compared to the Bluetooth 5.2 support of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. In practice though, the improvements of Bluetooth 5.3 likely won’t have much impact on most Pixel fans.

Meanwhile, another highly leaked device has also appeared for certification from the Bluetooth SIG, namely the latest earbuds from Carl Pei’s Nothing. As recently shown, the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds carry a fairly similar design to the previous model. The new listing reveals the earbuds are unsurprisingly certified for Bluetooth 5.2 support.

For both the Pixel 7a and the Nothing Ear (2), these Bluetooth SIG listings serve mostly as a sign that the final release is moving forward and should occur in the coming weeks/months. The Pixel 7a is reportedly set to release in June and retail for approximately $450-500. Nothing has announced a March 22 launch event for the Ear (2), which may match the current generation’s $149 retail price.

