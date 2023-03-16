Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 

Qualcomm’s latest chip is the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 with a focus on “legendary experiences” and bringing “in-demand flagship features” to the 7-series.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 takes the mantle from last year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. It’s a 4nm chip with peak Kryo CPU — 1 prime (Cortex X2) + 3 performance + 4 efficiency cores — speeds of 2.91GHz and 50% improved performance from the 7 Gen 1.

There are also 2x improvements for the GPU and AI Engine. In fact, Qualcomm touts the “biggest performance leap in 7-series history” for the Adreno GPU, as well as an overall 13% improvement in power efficiency.

On the gaming front, there’s Auto Variable Rate Shading (a first for the 7-series where content in focus is rendered at full resolution, while the background is not to improve efficiency), and volumetric rendering for fog, smoke, and other particle graphics. There’s support for 120Hz QHD+ screens (or 4K60).

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 supports up to 200MP capture, “staggered HDR video capture with triple exposure from two cameras simultaneously,” and a “mega low light mode” that involves taking and merging 30 images.

There’s a Snapdragon X62 5G modem for up to 4.4 Gbps and 5G/4G Dual-Sim Dual Active (DSDA) support, as well as the FastConnect 6900 for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3. Quick Charge 5 is said to allow for 0-50% in five minutes.

The first devices with the new chip are coming this month, with Redmi and realme adopting the platform.

