Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 get new ‘Rugged Sport’ official band

Samsung has recently launched a new “Rugged Sport” band for its Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatches which is shipping now.

The new “Galaxy Watch Rugged Sport Band” has a ripple design in a thick, flexible band design. The band is made from a fluoroelastomer material, just like the band included on Google’s Pixel Watch and also the Apple Watch. There’s a buckle clasp at the bottom with a design that puts the excess band within the loop, rather than leaving it on the outside.

Carry out your active routine with this rugged band. With its bold and versatile design, this sporty band will accompany you in your outdoor workouts and daily activities. The added thickness and texture help reinforce the band for long-lasting endurance to match your dynamic lifestyle.

The band is sold in small/medium and medium/large sizes, currently only in black and white/grey color options. Samsung teases green and taupe color options as well, but those don’t appear to be for sale just yet.

Pricing lands at $49.99, and Samsung notes compatibility with Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 using their traditional spring pin connectors. That price puts it a bit more expensive than Samsung’s regular sport band, but still one of the cheaper official band options.

