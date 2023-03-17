YouTube Studio rolls out podcast support and tools for Creators

Ahead of podcasts coming to YouTube Music, YouTube Studio has rolled out the necessary support and Creator tools for it.

YouTube Studio has widely rolled out the ability to create a new podcast and/or set an existing playlist as a podcast. There will be a new “Podcasts” tab in the Content page. Officially, a “podcast show is a playlist, and podcast episodes are videos in that playlist,” which are eligible for audio-only playback.

When you mark something as a podcast, that content will be appropriately badged and appear with a show card in search results, which rolled out last year. Creators need to specifically add a square podcast thumbnail in addition to a title and “comprehensive” description.

Creators will get “Podcast-specific discovery and recommendation features, making it easier for your audience to find your podcast,” as well as “option to be featured on youtube.com/podcasts” [US] and later availability in YouTube Music. Officially, the latter is still listed as “coming soon to creators in the US.”

You also get dedicated analytics for content marked as podcasts, including: Traffic sources, Audience demographics, Audience retention metrics, and Revenue data.

YouTube has provided creators with various best practices, including:

“Create a public podcast playlist for each podcast on your channel.”

“Your podcast should only contain full-length episodes, organized in the order that they should be consumed.”

“If your podcast has multiple seasons, include them in the same podcast.”

“During set up, give your podcast a descriptive title. Don’t add extra words to your podcast title (including ‘podcast,’ unless that is part of your show’s name).”

“Avoid generic podcast titles, such as “Full Episodes,” “New Uploads,” “Podcast,” etc. If your playlist title is too vague, YouTube will replace your podcast’s title with your channel name in the YouTube Music app.”

“If your show is episodic, order your videos from newest to oldest.”

“If your show is serial, order your playlist from oldest to newest.”

