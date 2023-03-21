Oppo Find X6 Pro has a 1-inch camera sensor, 2,500 nit display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Oppo is today announcing its latest flagship smartphone series, with the Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro delivering some major upgrades.

Launching in China, the Oppo Find X6 series consists of two flagship phones, the Find X6 and the Find X6 Pro. The first of those is a more mainstream Android flagship. It has a 6.74-inch, 1440p display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a trio of 50MP cameras. It’s no slouch, yet it’s also the lesser of the two.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro is where Oppo is really putting its weight.

The Find X6 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with 8GB of RAM to start and UFS 4.0 storage (the Find X6 also has UFS 4.0). It then has a 6.82-inch, 1440p display that tops out at an insane 2,500 nits. For comparison, Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23 series tops out at 1,750 nits.

The other killer feature of the Oppo Find X6 Pro is its camera system, which is headlined by a 1-inch primary camera sensor.

That 50MP sensor, the Sony IMX989, is the same one used in Sony’s RX100 handheld camera and is considerably larger than what’s usually found in modern smartphones. Larger camera sensors have the benefit of being able to capture more light as well as producing more natural bokeh. Backing up that sensor are two other 50MP sensors, one used for ultrawide and macro shots, and the other for 3x optical zoom. Both the primary and telephoto lenses are equipped with OIS. Oppo touts its 6x hybrid zoom as having “full optical quality,” and digital zoom maxes out at 120x.

Oppo also enhances its image quality further by handing off some of the processing to its MariSiliconX NPU.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro also includes 100W fast charging over USB-C and 50W wireless charging, and it has a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Rounding things out there’s also a 32MP selfie camera, Dolby Vision and HDR10/+ support, and an IR blaster. The phone is made from glass in its green and black variants, but there’s also a third color option made from vegan leather.

Pricing, as well as a release date, for the Oppo Find X6 series has not been yet announced. There are also no details yet on a global release.

