Oppo Find N2 Flip can now run full Android apps on its cover screen (unofficially)

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a brilliant clamshell foldable, but the outer display is unfortunately very limited. But now there’s a way to run full Android apps on the Oppo Find N2 Flip’s cover screen.

Like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 before it, it’s only possible to run a few utilities on the Find N2 Flip’s cover display. That includes timers, the camera, and weather forecast, but not a whole lot more. In our review last week, we found it to be one of the biggest negatives of the device.

Thanks to clever developers, though, it’s a problem that has a solution, albeit an unofficial one.

CoverScreen OS debuted on the Galaxy Z Flip series a while back and opened up the outer display to fully functional Android apps. In our testing it worked very well, but was obviously hindered by the very small outer display on Samsung’s phone. In its latest update, CoverScreen OS has expanded to the Oppo Find N2 Flip and its cover screen.

Once installed and set up, CoverScreen OS on Oppo Find N2 Flip can open full apps on the outer cover screen. This also includes voice dictation and even a full QWERTY keyboard, though there are some scaling issues with many apps including Chrome. The app also allows for any widget to be used on the Flip’s outer display, instead of the short list Oppo supports out of the box.

The developer notes in an email to 9to5Google that Find N2 Flip support is still in-progress and considered “experimental,” and as such, the app’s setup guide still isn’t fully updated for the Oppo device. Further, there are still some quirks, such as the back gesture still being at the top of the screen while in an app.

Still, this is a huge win for anyone who took a chance on the Find N2 Flip, as it makes the device much more usable.

CoverScreen OS is free on the Play Store.

