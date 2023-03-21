YouTube TV rolling out update on Apple TV with HDR, ‘black screen’ fixes

Ben Schoon

- Mar. 21st 2023 11:45 am PT

Apple TV users have had it a bit rough with YouTube TV as of late, but a new update is on its way that fixes a couple of long-standing issues, including HDR handling.

A YouTube TV engineer confirmed on Reddit this week that a new update has “just started” rolling out to Apple TV users. The “large” update doesn’t have an official changelog, but a few changes were mentioned.

Firstly, this update improves handling of HDR for YouTube TV on Apple TV. Content will now match dynamic range (i.e. turn on HDR automatically) on Apple TV. It’s a simple feature, but one that’s been missing for quite some time now.

Further, YouTube TV is also addressing the long-time “black screen” bug. The issue, which has been ongoing for some time now, left the screen blank when resuming the YouTube TV app. Apparently, there are also some general performance improvements in the update, but there are no specifics just yet.

It’s not clear how long it will take for all Apple TV owners to get this new YouTube TV update, but you’ll want to check the App Store for updates to ensure you’re on the latest version.

