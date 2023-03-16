YouTube TV gets price hike to $72.99 per month 

After previewing Multiview earlier this week, YouTube TV announced a price increase today to $72.99 per month.

For just under three years, the Base Plan has cost $64.99/month. YouTube TV — which now touts “100+ channels” — is $72.99 for new subscribers starting today, while existing members will see the new price from Tuesday, April 18.

If you are currently on a Base Plan promotional price or a trial, that promotion is still honored and unchanged. After that, you will pay the new standard base price of $72.99.

Meanwhile, YouTube TV is lowering the price of the 4K Plus add-on today from $19.99 to $9.99/month, which was what some subscribers were offered as a deal at the start of this year. Those that already paid for YouTube TV and 4K Plus (at the full price) end up saving $2 with this change.

YouTube cites rising content costs and continued investment in the “quality of service” for this $8 increase. The company announced NFL Sunday Ticket last year and did a deal with The CW earlier this month, while it recently lost the MLB Network.

We are committed to offering a premium way for you to stream TV, but understand this new price may not work for you. We do hope YouTube TV continues to be your service of choice, but we want to give you the flexibility to cancel at any time. yt.be/membership

YouTube TV went from $49 to $64.99 in July 2020. The service started at $35/month before going to $40 in March 2018. YouTube TV then went to $49.99 for all users with no more grandfathering.

