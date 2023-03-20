Some American Express cardholders can save $20 on YouTube TV, includes existing subscribers

With YouTube TV prices going up soon, discounts are always good to see. Currently, American Express is offering a $20 discount on YouTube TV for some cardholders, which is available to both new and existing subscribers.

As noted by CordCuttersNews this week as well as Clark.com last month, American Express has been offering a YouTube TV discount for the past few weeks. The offer gives cardholders a $20 discount on their service, both for those who are already subscribed to YouTube TV as well as those who are new to the service.

The offer, which doesn’t appear to be available to all AMEX cardholders, takes the form of a $20 statement credit whenever a YouTube TV monthly bill comes through. There is a minimum charge of $54.99 in order to be eligible for the credit, but even with promotions, YouTube TV’s lowest charge is $54.99 before jumping up to $64.99 (and soon, $72.99).

The credit only kicks in three times, though, meaning this is a savings of $60 in total if you keep up your subscription for three months on the card.

Get a $20 statement credit by using your enrolled eligible Card to make a single subscription purchase of $54.99 or more online at tv.youtube.com by 8/6/2023. Limit of 3 statement credits (total of $60).

What’s strange about this promo is that it doesn’t appear to be widely available. When it was first discovered in February, it wasn’t appearing for many cardholders, and even now it still doesn’t seem to be showing up for everyone. 9to5Google‘s Max Weinbach checked available rewards for both AMEX Gold and Platinum cards, and didn’t see this offer available to either card.

In any case, for those who do have this offer available, it’s certainly a welcome savings.

