Some American Express cardholders can save $20 on YouTube TV, includes existing subscribers

Ben Schoon

- Mar. 20th 2023 7:24 am PT

youtube tv logo
0 Comments

With YouTube TV prices going up soon, discounts are always good to see. Currently, American Express is offering a $20 discount on YouTube TV for some cardholders, which is available to both new and existing subscribers.

As noted by CordCuttersNews this week as well as Clark.com last month, American Express has been offering a YouTube TV discount for the past few weeks. The offer gives cardholders a $20 discount on their service, both for those who are already subscribed to YouTube TV as well as those who are new to the service.

The offer, which doesn’t appear to be available to all AMEX cardholders, takes the form of a $20 statement credit whenever a YouTube TV monthly bill comes through. There is a minimum charge of $54.99 in order to be eligible for the credit, but even with promotions, YouTube TV’s lowest charge is $54.99 before jumping up to $64.99 (and soon, $72.99).

The credit only kicks in three times, though, meaning this is a savings of $60 in total if you keep up your subscription for three months on the card.

Get a $20 statement credit by using your enrolled eligible Card to make a single subscription purchase of $54.99 or more online at tv.youtube.com by 8/6/2023. Limit of 3 statement credits (total of $60).

What’s strange about this promo is that it doesn’t appear to be widely available. When it was first discovered in February, it wasn’t appearing for many cardholders, and even now it still doesn’t seem to be showing up for everyone. 9to5Google‘s Max Weinbach checked available rewards for both AMEX Gold and Platinum cards, and didn’t see this offer available to either card.

In any case, for those who do have this offer available, it’s certainly a welcome savings.

More on YouTube TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

YouTube TV

YouTube TV
American Express

American Express

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.