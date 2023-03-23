Twitter expands Blue globally, will pull checkmarks from accounts that are actually verified next week

Months after launch, Twitter has now announced that the new Twitter Blue is available globally and that the company will pull checkmarks from “legacy” verified accounts on April 1.

Available now, Twitter Blue has officially expanded to users of the social network across the globe. Previously, the subscription was limited to around 50 countries.

The new Twitter Blue subscription most notably brings support for a “Verified” checkmark, alongside “prioritized ranking in conversations,” fewer ads, bookmark folders, navigation customization, the ability to edit and undo tweets, and most recently, the ability to tweet with up to 4,000 characters.

Twitter Blue costs $8/month in the US, with a $1/month discount when billed annually. New regions have a similar structure, obviously adjusted for local currency.

Twitter Blue is now available globally! Sign up today to get your blue checkmark, prioritized ranking in conversations, half ads, long Tweets, Bookmark Folders, custom navigation, Edit Tweet, Undo Tweet, and more. Sign up here: https://t.co/SBRLJccMxD — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) March 23, 2023

Alongside that announcement, Twitter also today confirmed plans to “wind down” its previous verified program, which granted a blue checkmark to accounts based on ID, notoriety, and other criteria. The “legacy” program was met with mixed feelings, as it was often very inconsistent in approving and denying accounts.

On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOpLp Organizations can sign up for https://t.co/RlN5BbuGA3… — Twitter Verified (@verified) March 23, 2023

