OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will launch on April 4

OnePlus is ready to release the sequel to the Nord Buds of last year with the Nord Buds 2, a pair of dead simple earbuds that can hopefully improve on its predecessor.

The Nord Buds were a success purely because they were basic. The big tech features that earbuds are loaded with now didn’t find a way onto the $40 earbuds. That meant ANC and pass-through were nonexistent, as well as touch controls and Google Fast Pair.

Contrary to that, the Nord Buds were a “good” pair of earbuds because they focused on sound and came in at a price point that reflected the cost-cutting measures. At $40, you really couldn’t beat the Nord Buds, though OnePlus is still going to try.

Massive Driver.

Yep, the #OnePlusNordBuds2's 12.4mm Titanium dynamic driver means booming bass and crisp treble. Go big or go home. — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 27, 2023

Today, OnePlus announced the Nord Buds 2, a successor to the aforementioned basic earbuds from the same company. With that, it’s somewhat unclear what the Nord Buds 2 will offer over the previous version. In its Twitter post today, OnePlus made mention of 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers in the Nord Buds 2, though those same drivers exist in the original Nord Buds.

To add to that, the company also hasn’t made mention of the price. Since the Nord line is OnePlus’ budget series, we can’t expect the Nord Buds 2 to exceed $50, though even that is cutting it close. The selling point for the Nord Buds was cost and focus on audio quality, something the Nord Buds 2 should be able to accomplish.

While details are slim and the current launch page for the new earbuds seems to be broken, we do know the launch date is set for April 4.

