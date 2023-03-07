Pixel Buds Pro spatial audio with head tracking update rolling out

The January security patch already introduced support for static spatial audio on the latest Pixel phones. Google is now rolling out the Pixel Buds Pro update that enables spatial audio with head tracking.

Version 4.30 is the first update since 3.14 in October (which rolled out a full 5-band EQ, controls for the left/right balance, and bug fixes). It’s rolling out starting today and “will become available on all Pixel Buds Pro over the next week.”

After the update, going to Pixel Buds Pro settings will reveal a new Spatial Audio menu that consolidates that main toggle (which went live with the January security patch on the Pixel 6+) and “Head tracking.”

Google notes how “audio changes as you move your head to sound more natural” and includes a demo video that lets you “hear how audio changes.”

Google recommends that you “keep your phone steady or place it on a stable surface or stand” when watching Dolby Audio or 5.1+ content. Supported streaming services include YouTube, Google TV, Disney+, HBO Max, and Netflix.

Make sure “Spatial Audio” is also turned on at the bottom of Bluetooth settings. It’s available on the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 7, and 7 Pro. Officially, “Spatial audio is not supported on Pixel Buds A-Series or Pixel A-Series phones.”

Google rolled out version 1.0.506492162 of the Pixel Buds app in mid-February.

The update process starts with the earbuds. After the new firmware has been downloaded, a reboot is initiated from your phone. It’s followed by a “Checking the update…” process that is lengthier than just a reconnection. Your case will then update after the earbuds are placed inside.

