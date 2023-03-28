Nothing Phone (2) model number revealed in Indian certification listing

While we have yet to learn of an official launch timeframe, the Nothing Phone (2) could be closer than expected after the device model number was revealed in an Indian Bureau of Standards (BIS) certification listing.

This listing was spotted by 91Mobiles and has unearthed the model number for the Nothing Phone (2). Nothing AIN065 is what we’ll see moving forward, but the fact that we’re seeing this Phone (2) certification listing also hints that an Indian launch is not a million miles away. As for the release timeframe, it’s tough to decode at this stage, but Q2 or Q3 is touted.

Little else can be gleaned from this listing, but it is worth noting that Nothing is expected to offer significant upgrades over the first-generation Phone (1). The chipset is not confirmed, but after announcing that the Phone (2) would launch powered by a Snapdragon 8-series chip, a Qualcomm executive inadvertently noted the usage of last year’s top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Given that the Phone (1) is slap bang in the mid-range bracket, this could provide a significant step up in performance. Other rumored specifications include 12GB of RAM, a 120Hz refresh rate, and other battery capacity and storage upgrades.

However, these tidbits are very much unsubstantiated at this stage, so we’ll just have to wait and see what Carl Pei and company have in store over the coming weeks and months. Now that the Nothing Phone (2) model number is known, we expect more information to drip-feed into the cold light of day a little more readily.

