Nothing Ear (2) full specs surface as more official-looking renders leak [Gallery]

Ben Schoon

- Mar. 13th 2023 12:42 pm PT

3 Comments

Carl Pei’s Nothing is expected to launch a new set of earbuds in the near future, and today Nothing Ear (2) have leaked in what appear to be official renders, as well as coming with a full set of specs.

@OnLeaks with TheTechOutlook posted several official-looking renders of Nothing Ear (2), the second generation of earbuds from Pei’s startup. The new renders showcase a pair of earbuds with virtually the same design as the first generation, just like renders we saw in late-January.

What’s new this time around is a handful of images depicting the Ear (2) in use, most likely for the sake of marketing or Nothing’s own website.

More interesting is a list of specs for the earbuds, with Nothing Ear (2) unsurprisingly being similar to the originals, but with some notable improvements. The drivers are the same at 11.6mm, but the earbuds themselves are lighter. Each bud is 4.5g in weight, down from 4.7g on the prior model. ANC is also still supported.

Battery life also seems to be slightly upgraded. The earbuds themselves still top out at about 6 hours, but the case can now handle 36 hours in total, up from 34 hours on the original.

Pricing on Nothing Ear (2) isn’t known, but likely to be the same $149 the current generation is priced at. The earbuds are set to launch on March 22.

