Newest Nothing Phone (1) Update brings Ear (2) support and improved memory usage

Not long after the release of Android 13 on the Nothing Phone (1), the trendy device is already seeing a supplementary update that brings refinements and select new features, such as the additional support for the Ear (2) earbuds.
With Android 13, the Nothing Phone (1) saw a handful of improvements and feature additions. Nothing OS 1.5 brought a refined camera interface, more Material You elements, and an overhauled 50% increase in app loading speed. Of course, the new OS update brought much more to the Nothing Phone, though it was apparently not enough.
In a new Nothing OS 1.5.3 update rolling out to certain users, it looks as if even more features are making their way to the device. Some of those changes include a new way to add games to Game Mode manually. Unfortunately, this excludes non-Play Store games. The update also brings smoother animations as well as a better transition between the always-on display and lock screen.
The addition of Ear (2) support is likely the most notable change. On top of that, a new CPU usage algorithm that increases battery performance is a big and welcome change. The real-life statistics on that will be interesting to see post-update.
Nothing notes that the Nothing OS 1.5.3 update will roll out to all Phone (1) users in the next couple of days.
More on Nothing:
- Nothing OS 1.5: Top new features in Android 13 for Phone (1) [Video]
- Nothing Ear (2) full specs surface as more official-looking renders leak [Gallery]
- Nothing OS 1.5 walkthrough: How closely does this mimic the Pixel experience? [Video]
- Nothing Phone (2) likely to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip per exec slip-up
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.