Newest Nothing Phone (1) Update brings Ear (2) support and improved memory usage

Not long after the release of Android 13 on the Nothing Phone (1), the trendy device is already seeing a supplementary update that brings refinements and select new features, such as the additional support for the Ear (2) earbuds.

With Android 13, the Nothing Phone (1) saw a handful of improvements and feature additions. Nothing OS 1.5 brought a refined camera interface, more Material You elements, and an overhauled 50% increase in app loading speed. Of course, the new OS update brought much more to the Nothing Phone, though it was apparently not enough.

In a new Nothing OS 1.5.3 update rolling out to certain users, it looks as if even more features are making their way to the device. Some of those changes include a new way to add games to Game Mode manually. Unfortunately, this excludes non-Play Store games. The update also brings smoother animations as well as a better transition between the always-on display and lock screen.

The addition of Ear (2) support is likely the most notable change. On top of that, a new CPU usage algorithm that increases battery performance is a big and welcome change. The real-life statistics on that will be interesting to see post-update.

Nothing OS 1.5.3 is here! Our first software update since the launch of Nothing OS 1.5, powered by Android 13. The rollout has begun and will reach all Phone (1) users in the next couple of days. Enjoy faster app loading speeds, improved battery life. And lots more. pic.twitter.com/DS0kfjrCja — Nothing (@nothing) March 14, 2023

Nothing notes that the Nothing OS 1.5.3 update will roll out to all Phone (1) users in the next couple of days.

