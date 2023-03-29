Vivo X Fold 2 could launch as soon as April according to company teaser

The Vivo X Fold 2 is set to be the most advanced foldable we’ve seen to date, beating out some serious competition. Matching up with the X Fold of last year, we may be seeing the Vivo X Fold 2 debut sometime in April.

The Vivo X Fold 2 is rumored to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, beating Samsung to the punch on the latest SoC for a foldable. With that, the Chinese foldable is also likely to see a battery increase up to 4,800mAh – quite large for a foldable phone. Lastly, we’re also anticipating an insane 120W fast-charging setup, though that seems like a little overkill.

With all of those game-changers rumored to hit the foldable industry, Vivo is surely looking forward to debuting the device; so much so that the company posted on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, that the Vivo X Fold 2 will make its “world premiere at Boao Forum for Asia” (via 91mobiles).

The post goes on to highlight aspects of the X Fold 2, such as its “light and thing flagship feel” and the “most powerful folding screen of Vivo so far.” The body doesn’t leak anything in particular, though it does note that more information will be coming in April. Vivo also posted an image of advertising material pertaining to the Boao Forum, though the poster curiously notes the conference runs March 28-31 – close enough.

With the post running through a translation program, a lot of this can be taken with a small grain of salt. We’re unsure whether the device could launch in April or is merely planned for announcement. Either way, Vivo will certainly be the first company to drop a foldable in 2023, and from what we’ve heard, it’s looking like it’ll be a good one.

More on foldables:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: