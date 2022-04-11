Vivo X Fold delivers bigger screen from ~$1,400, same camera sensor as Galaxy S22

The foldable phone has become a popular device category, and the market is on the rise. Vivo has announced that the company is also capitalizing and releasing the Vivo X Fold, which will be a China-exclusive.

As you would expect from a foldable, the Vivo X Fold notes quality in a lot of ways. First off, the inner display is housed under the same stuff Samsung uses in its Galaxy Z Fold 3, a layer of UTG (Ultra Thin Glass). Under that display is an 8.3-inch LTPO2 AMOLED panel that runs at 120Hz. The outer display is also AMOLED coming in at 6.53 inches, which also runs at a high 120Hz refresh rate.

As pointed out by GSMArena, this hinge takes a few cues from Samsung and Oppo. Between the two sides is a floating wing hinge that stops at angles between 60 and 120 degrees, allowing users to position their X Fold at the best viewing angle.

Under the display are some highly regarded internals. The SoC Vivo went with for the X Fold is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with 12GB of RAM to accompany it. To power the device is a 4,600mAh battery with Vivo’s quick charge, which would get you a full charge in 37 minutes thanks to 66W of raw energy running through that cable. In addition to wired, the X Fold will have wireless charging up to 50W.

To add to the laundry list of high-end specs, the camera array is genuinely beefy as well. The main sensor is a 50MP f/1.8 setup with OIS powered by Samsung’s GN5. To accompany it is a 12MP 2x zoom lens and a 5x periscope zoom camera. For wide shots, the X Fold also has a 48MP 114-degree setup. This whole array is backed by Zeiss – in case you missed the Zeiss branding on the array – and has a few features to make the experience a little more professional. Users will be able to take advantage of Texture Portrait, Motion Capture 3.0, Zeiss Nature Color, and more.

Via Vivo Via Vivo

As mentioned, Vivo’s new foldable will be a China-exclusive for the time being with no certainty of expansion. The Vivo X Fold comes in three colorways: Black, Blue, and Grey. As for price, users are looking at CNY 8,999 or around $1,415, which makes it a genuine competitor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

More on foldables:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: