Deals: Fossil Gen 6/Wellness Edition wearables from $171, World Backup Day storage sale, more

All of today’s best deals are now live as we head into the weekend. Leading the way we have a new all-time low on the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch at $171, which is joined by one of the very first discounts on the Wellness Edition version at $229. It’s also World Backup Day over at 9to5Toys and around the globe, and fittingly a whole host of storage discounts are live on hard drives, SSDs, and more. Plus, various Synology NAS are on sale at the best prices of the year, too. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch hits $171 low

Amazon currently offers the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch for $171. Normally fetching $299, you’re now looking at a new all-time low with $128 in savings attached. This is $5 under our previous mention and still one of the first times we’ve ever seen it drop below the $200 mark. Powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, the latest addition to the Fossil fitness family runs Wear OS with drastically improved battery life than its predecessor. There’s a stainless steel case that surrounds the always-on 1.2-inch touchscreen display, with a robust assortment of exercise tracking capacities rounding out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage.

Also getting in on the savings today, Amazon is now offering another take on the smart wearable form-factor. The Fossil Gen 6 44mm Wellness Edition Smartwatch normally retails for the same $299 as the featured model, but is now sitting at $229 thanks to a $70 price tag. This is only the third notable discount to date and matching the second-best price. Powered by the latest Wear OS much the same, this wearable sports a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset to improve performance over previous-generation offerings. Aside from your typical notifcations that show up on the wrist-mounted, circular display, there’s also the added health features that give this model the Wellness Edition naming scheme. It can track everything from your typical activity goals, steps, and sleep to heart rate, cardio, SpO2, and more – all of which is viewable on the brighter always-on display. We break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

World Backup Day storage sale now live at up to 55% off

It’s World Backup Day, and as is tradition here at 9to5, we’ll be rounding up all of the best storage discounts. Ranging from hard drives to solid-state drives, microSD cards, and flash drives, the savings are now rolling in thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box, B&H’s DealZone, and Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Across all three retailers, you’ll find some of the best prices to date with free shipping largely available on everything. Pricing does start at $13 throughout the entire sale at Amazon, earning you free shipping with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. This is the first massive storage sale of the year, and a perfect time to finally start practicing better backup habits, or just upgrade your gear with deep discounts across all of the top brands like WD, SanDisk, Samsung, Lexar, PNY, and CORSAIR.

Synology DS923+ 4-bay NAS sees first discount at $509

Joining all of the World Backup Day storage discounts now up for grabs, the savings are now carrying over to an assortment of NAS. Delivering discounts from all of our top brands like Synology, WD, and QNAP, these network attached storage units are the perfect option for taking full advantage of routine backups, setting up a Plex server, or taking your home automation to the next level. Time and time again we’ve written about why it’s time to build your own storage system around a NAS and lessening your reliance on cloud services in the meantime. Today is finally your best bet, with a discount going live on Synology’s 4-Bay DS923+ NAS leading the way courtesy of Amazon. Now dropping down to $509 for the very first time, today’s offer amounts to $600 in savings. It’s a new all-time low with $90 in savings attached.

Synology’s DS923+ NAS is one of the brand’s latest releases, and I’ve actually been testing this one out for the past few months. Debuting in December of last year, this model arrives with a 4-bay design that can house as much as 80TB of storage when deploying four 20TB drives. There’s even more modularity from the dual NVMe slots that enable hardware cache, as well as the optional 10GbE network card that can be swapped in. And while this model comes outfitted with 4GB of RAM out of the box, it can be upgraded to 32GB for the ultimate server experience. Best of all, you’ll be able to bring home all of those features for the best price yet.

