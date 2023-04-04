YouTube channel pages add dedicated ‘Podcasts’ tab

While we’re still waiting for podcasts to widely roll out (in the US) to YouTube Music, YouTube has added a “Podcasts” tab to channel pages.

In the main YouTube website and mobile apps, channel pages now feature a “Podcasts” tab that appears between “Live” and “Playlists.”

This new tab shows playlists that have been marked as podcasts by YouTube Creators. This is a much better approach than having to search by name for the special show card or going through the Playlists tab manually, which still surfaces podcasts and doesn’t differentiate them.

Only content marked as podcasts will appear in YouTube Music. That support is still in testing with limited availability following the appearance for some users last Wednesday. Those waiting for that can use the new Podcasts tab to gauge what shows they listen to will appear in YouTube Music and encourage Creators to upload episodes as videos.

Meanwhile, the podcast experience in the main YouTube app is still video-focused at this point. The square cover art that Google has encouraged Creators to upload does not yet appear.

More on YouTube Podcasts: