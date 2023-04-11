WhatsApp companion mode now rolling out to all beta users

After months of teasing, and then testing with a limited pool of users, the dedicated “companion mode” for WhatsApp is now rolling out for all beta users on Android.

While workarounds have existed to allow you to use your WhatsApp account on multiple devices using the “Linked devices” function, the “companion mode” is a baked-in function that will let you use your account across multiple handsets. Some lucky WhatsApp users have been able to test-drive the companion mode as part of the Android beta.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.8.2 is widely rolling out companion mode to anyone currently enrolled in the program. Considering this was first spotted all the way back in November 2022, it is about time that more people were able to test it out for themselves.

For those wondering how this mode differs from the ability to use the “Linked devices” function, effectively, you can link up to four phones at once. That aforementioned function only allows you to link your PC, laptop, tablet, or selected smart displays. All of your chats and group chats are synced across the phones you link. It even pairs in the same way. Using the “Link a device” menu, you can pair using a QR code. Both of your phones will need to be running at least WhatsApp beta v2.23.8.2 to get the ability to pair with your phone.

It should work in the exact same way that the “Linked devices” function works. That means you can take and place calls, continue chats, plus do all of the core WhatsApp stuff you’re used to. However, some features may still not be available, such as the ability to manage broadcast lists and post a status update from the linked device. You can’t initiate chat backups using a paired phone.

Sadly, the new companion mode is only currently available to WhatsApp beta users on Android. You won’t be able to pair with iOS unless you use the screen DPI workaround to pair to an iPhone. Luckily, we have a handy guide for that here.

