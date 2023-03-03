WhatsApp is adding better support for Android tablets with split-view

Ben Schoon

- Mar. 3rd 2023 8:45 am PT

WhatsApp icon in a phone's app drawer
0 Comments

The latest beta update to WhatsApp is adding better support for Android tablets with a new split-view interface that better takes advantage of the screen real estate.

WhatsApp remains one of the most popular messaging options on the planet, but the apps has long lacked proper support for tablets. That’s largely because, for years, WhatsApp restricted users to only one device at a time, but that’s something that has been eased up on in recent years, with the ability to link secondary devices such as tablets to your main smartphone.

Now, WhatsApp is improving support for Android tablets.

As noted by WABetaInfo, the latest Android beta for WhatsApp adds support for a split-view interface for Android tablets. The interface, like many other apps support, shows your list of conversations to the left side of your active conversation thread. This allows users to switch between conversations quickly.

It’s a common interface for messaging apps on tablets, and something that should prove useful for WhatsApp users.

Currently, this change is only live in WhatsApp 2.23.5.9 which also adds support for reporting status updates and adds a permanent mute option for notifications.

More on WhatsApp:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
WhatsApp

WhatsApp

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.