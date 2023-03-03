WhatsApp is adding better support for Android tablets with split-view

The latest beta update to WhatsApp is adding better support for Android tablets with a new split-view interface that better takes advantage of the screen real estate.

WhatsApp remains one of the most popular messaging options on the planet, but the apps has long lacked proper support for tablets. That’s largely because, for years, WhatsApp restricted users to only one device at a time, but that’s something that has been eased up on in recent years, with the ability to link secondary devices such as tablets to your main smartphone.

Now, WhatsApp is improving support for Android tablets.

As noted by WABetaInfo, the latest Android beta for WhatsApp adds support for a split-view interface for Android tablets. The interface, like many other apps support, shows your list of conversations to the left side of your active conversation thread. This allows users to switch between conversations quickly.

It’s a common interface for messaging apps on tablets, and something that should prove useful for WhatsApp users.

Currently, this change is only live in WhatsApp 2.23.5.9 which also adds support for reporting status updates and adds a permanent mute option for notifications.

