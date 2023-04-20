Google Assistant will stop speaking after turning on smart home devices

In 2019, Google made it so that turning on/off a light via voice command would not be accompanied by a verbal Assistant response, and this is now applying to other smart home devices.

At the moment, “Hey Google, turn on the fan” results in the following confirmation from your Nest Hub or Audio/Mini: “OK, turning on fan.”

That’s now being replaced by a “pleasant chime to confirm that Google is turning on your fan” when the device you’re controlling is in the same room as your Smart Display or speaker. Most times, you’ll immediately know when something turns on/off, with the additional response unnecessary.

This quieter Google Assistant response is rolling out over the next few weeks to outlets, switches, televisions, speakers, fans, blinds, and other smart home devices.

Google credits input from the community and feedback from internal trials for this update. You can leave feedback for expanded chimes usage in the discussion thread on the Google Nest Community.

